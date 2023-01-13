Mumbai Police launches online service for citizens to provide tenant details; read for more details | FIle Photo

Mumbai: Police has launched online service to the citizens to furnish information about the Flat/House on rent within the limits of the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate and register the tenants.

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued an advisory for property owners looking at renting out their premises. A routine exercise, the advisory is issued every two months.

Deputy Commissioner of Police issues advisory

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Vishal Thakur issued the advisory, stating that anti-social elements may be lurking at certain places in Mumbai and may cause disturbance to social peace or damage to public property. The police said it’s necessary to do some checking on the landlords/tenants so that terrorists/anti-social elements in the guise of tenants do not become the cause of subversive activities, riots, the advisory has stated.

Where to submit details about tenants?

Those who let/sub-let any accommodation to any person should therefore immediately furnish the particulars about their tenants online. The particulars should be submitted on www.mumbaipolice.gov.in.

General Information:

The OTP will be sent to the Flat / House owner′s contact number.

The address of the landlord and the address of the rented property should not be the same.

The landlord and the tenant must ensure that the information provided here is true.

This Online Service has been provided to the citizens to furnish information to the Mumbai Police about the Flat/House on rent within the limits of the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate only.

Citizens can provide information about Flat/House rent to Mumbai Police in the following ways - By applying online, OR By submitting an application directly to the concerned Police Station, OR By sending the application through registered post to the concerned Police Station.

Police NOC is not required for renting Flat/House.

Providing false information to the Police is a punishable offence. Legal action will be taken against the concerned Applicant / Landlord if any discrepancy is found in the information produced.

Following details are needed to be filled on the website for verification purpose:

Property Owner′s Details

Rented Property Details

Tenant′s Details

Tenant′s Work Place Details

Persons Knowing Tenant

What happens if the tenant is foreigner?

It states, if the person to whom the accommodation is rented/sublet is a foreigner, the owner and the foreigner will be required to provide their name, nationality and passport details. He or she will also be required to provide visa validity and reason for staying in the city.

