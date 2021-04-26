Mumbai: Police launches manhunt for two in minor rape case

The Kurla police are looking for two men who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl a month ago. The incident came to light when an NGO sent the victim and her four-year old sister to a children’s home after finding them in an inappropriate state. At the children’s home, the girl apparently learnt about good touch and bad touch and told her mother that she had been sexually assaulted by persons working with their parents.

According to the police, both the victim and the accused are labourers and work at a construction site in Kurla. In the last week of March, someone spotted the sisters along with two other minor siblings in an inappropriate state and shared the same with the NGO working for children. The girls were touching inappropriately, which sparked the question where did they learn it.

The NGO then sought police intervention and called the girl, her sister and her parents to a children home in Mankhurd. Meanwhile, the other two siblings had already gone to their native place.

At the children home they counselled the girls and after finding the sister should be kept at the children home for more counselling they kept both the girls there. At the children's home the elder sister was taught about good touch and bad touch.

After learning about it, the victim girl told her mother that a labourer working with her parents raped her along with his friend. She said that, in the second week of March, the accused so far identified as Gulu along with his friend came to their house when their parents were away for work and asked her little sister to get out of the house, both of them then raped her. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident, said the victim girl to her mother.

Learning about the incident her mother approached the police station and lodged her complaint. We have registered and offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape), 376D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) along with the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act," said Shashank Shelke, senior inspector of Kurla police station.