Mumbai Police Launch ‘Operation Shodh 5’ To Trace Missing Children And Adults; Citizens Urged To Help

Police teams will conduct a special search drive across Mumbai from September 29 to October 16 to locate missing persons | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: The Mumbai Police have launched “Operation Shodh 5”, a special search drive to trace children below 18 years of age reported missing, abducted or kidnapped, as well as missing men and women above 18 years of age. The drive will be conducted across Mumbai from September 29 to October 16, 2026.

Police Teams To Trace Missing Persons

During the campaign, police teams at the police-station level will make special efforts to trace the maximum number of missing children and adults.

The Mumbai Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police and non-governmental organisations working to trace missing and abducted persons.

The police have urged citizens to immediately inform the Police Control Room on 100 or Child Helpline 1098, or approach the nearest police station, if they come across any suspicious child or a missing man or woman.

Citizens Urged To Stay Alert

The police have specifically appealed to citizens to remain alert at railway stations, bus stations, religious places, hospitals, hotels, shops and other locations. If children are found begging or collecting garbage on the streets, or working at such establishments, citizens have been asked to immediately inform the police.

Citizens have also been requested to report cases of children working in their neighbourhoods, including children found working as domestic help, by contacting the Police Control Room on 100 or 1098 or the nearest police station.

Report Unattended Or Abandoned Persons

The police have further appealed to citizens to report any unattended or abandoned children, women or men found in areas outside railway stations and bus stations.

If citizens have any suspicion regarding children, women or men staying with relatives in their neighbourhood, they have been advised to immediately inform the police or approach the nearest police station.

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In case a child appears suspicious or is suspected to be missing, citizens can also upload the child's photograph on the Khoya-Paya portal through the Mission Vatsalya website.

The Mumbai Police have appealed to citizens to actively participate in the campaign and share any information that could help trace missing children and adults and reunite them with their families.

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