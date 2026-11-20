Mumbai Police Launch 14-Day 'Operation Shodh-6' To Trace Missing Women And Abducted Children, Seek Citizens' Cooperation | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have launched ‘Operation Shodh-6’, a special search drive from November 20 to December 3, 2026, to trace children below the age of 18 who have been reported kidnapped or abducted, as well as missing women above 18 years of age.

Police Stations Across Mumbai To Intensify Search Operations

During the 14-day campaign, police stations across Mumbai will make concerted efforts to trace as many missing children and women as possible. The police have also appealed to citizens to actively assist the police and various non-governmental organisations working in the field of tracing missing, kidnapped and abducted persons to make the campaign successful.

According to a press note issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Prevention), Crime Branch, Nitin Pawar, citizens have been urged to immediately inform the police if they come across any suspicious or unaccompanied children or missing women in their neighbourhoods.

Citizens Urged To Remain Vigilant At Railway Stations, Bus Depots And Public Places

The police have specifically asked citizens to remain vigilant at railway stations, bus depots, religious places, hospitals, hotels, shops and other public places. If children are found begging, collecting garbage or working at any of these locations, citizens should immediately inform the police control room on 100 or the Child Helpline on 1098, or contact the nearest police station.

Residents have also been asked to report cases of children found working in houses, including as domestic help. Any suspicious circumstances involving children, women or men staying with relatives or acquaintances should also be brought to the notice of the police.

The police have further appealed to citizens to report children or adults found abandoned outside railway stations and bus depots. Such individuals should be taken to the nearest police station, wherever possible, for assistance and verification.

In cases involving suspicious or potentially missing children, citizens can also upload their photographs on the ‘Khoya-Paya’ portal available on the Mission Vatsalya website (https://missionvatsalya.wcd.gov.in). The Mumbai Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with the authorities and help trace missing children and women during the special drive.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/