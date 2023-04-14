Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders; bans various flying activities

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit | File

Mumbai Police on Friday issued prohibitory orders for the city ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Mumbai. The Home Minister will arrive in Mumbai on April 15.

In the order, Mumbai Police said, "Whereas report has been received that due to the situation prevailing in the areas under control of the Commissioner of Police, Brihanmumbai, it is apprehended that during the Home Minister of India's Mumbai visit on 15/04/2023 and 16/04/2023, terrorist/anti social elements may attack using drones, paragliders, remote control microlight aircrafts, and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity, and also there is a grave danger to the human life, health, safety and injury to public property on that account."

Flying activities banned

The order said that on April 15 and 16, on the occasion of the Home Minister of India's Mumbai visit, a large number of VIPs, and various officers are expected to attend the program.

Therefore, it is necessary that some checks should be put on activities around Mumbai, so that terrorist/anti-social elements may not attack through drones, paragliders, remote control microlight aircrafts, or any type of balloons or kites, the order said.

The order said that on April 15 and 16 in view of the Home Minister of India's Mumbai visit, "no drone, para gliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft flying activities will be allowed in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, Sahar Police Station, Colaba Police Station, Vile Parle Police Station, Kherwadi Police Station, Vakola Police Station, Bandra Police Station, Worli Police Station, Gamdevi Police Station, D.B. Marg Police Station, Marine Drive Police Station, Cuffe Parade Police Station and Malabar Hill Police Station."

"Immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same," the order said.

The prohibitory order was issued by Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Operations), Mumbai and shall remain in force with effect from 00.01 hrs of April 15 till 24.00 hrs of April 16 unless withdrawn earlier.

