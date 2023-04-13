 Home Minister Amit Shah to review BJP’s poll preparedness in Mumbai on April 15
Over the past few weeks Amit Shah has made a number of visits to Maharashtra to take a stock of the political temperature.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet BJP state functionaries at Sahyadri guesthouse on Saturday evening as the saffron party tones up its organisation machinery and boosts public outreach in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election next year.

Over the past few weeks Shah has made a number of visits to the state to take the political temperature.

On Saturday Shah will review ‘Mission 45’ – winning 45 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shahji will arrive on April 15. He will attend a program on April 16. Thereafter he will meet party office bearers, MLAs and MPs,” the BJP’s chief spokesperson, Keshav Upadhyay, said.

Amit Shah to honour Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari

Shah will confer the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ award on renowned social worker and reformer Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, who is fondly called Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, in Khargar on April 16. Dharmadhikari has for more than 30 years worked for eradication of superstition and de-addiction in tribal communities. He has spread his message through religious and spiritual preaching. The Maharashtra Bhushan consists of a medal, citation and Rs25 lakh cash prize.

The BJP also has its eyes firmly on the upcoming BMC election. On Wednesday Shah and BJP president JP Nadda sought details of the preparations for the civic polls from MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar.

