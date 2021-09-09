Mumbai police issues order, entry into Ganesh pandals prohibited amid COVID-19

A day after state government prohibited entry into Ganpati pandals or physical 'darshan' of Ganesh idols for upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, the city police on Thursday issued a relevant order banning the 'Mukhdardhan' (physical darshan) and entry into the pandals. The festivals which is usually celebrated in a massive scal in the city however the celebrations have been limited due to the pandemic.

While prohibiting the any procession during the 10 days of festival, the city police have also banned gathering of more than five people at public places from Ganesh Chaturthi till Anant Chaturthi (last day of festival) ie from September 10 to 19.

Those who found violating the instructions would be booked under section 188 (disobeying public servant's order) of the Indian Penal Code along with other relevant section, cautioned Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya in his Friday's order.

Last year as well when the pandemic was at it's peak the similar curbs were in place for the festival. Looking at the public sentiments the government has asked the organisers to arrange for online 'darshan'.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 03:22 PM IST