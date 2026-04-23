Mumbai Police Introduces New Maroon Uniform For Accused In Lockups To Enhance Safety Measures | Representative Photo

Mumbai: In a significant move to tighten security and prevent untoward incidents in police custody, the Mumbai Police have introduced a standard uniform for accused persons lodged in general lockups across the city. With this decision, all accused in police lockups will now be seen wearing a designated outfit.

Maroon T-shirt and Shorts Introduced

As per the new rule, male suspects sent to police custody are being provided with maroon-colored T-shirts and shorts. From the time of arrest until they are either remanded to judicial custody or released on bail, they will be required to wear this uniform.

Measure to Prevent Suicides

According to police sources, the initiative has primarily been implemented to ensure the safety of accused persons. In the past, there have been instances where individuals in custody attempted or committed suicide using personal clothing items such as shirts, pants, drawstrings, or belts. To curb such incidents and enable better monitoring, the new uniform made of safer fabric has been introduced.

“Many accused take extreme steps due to distress. A standardized and safely designed uniform will help prevent such incidents,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity.

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Persons arrested under various police stations in Mumbai are initially kept at local lockups and later shifted to general lockups as required. The new rule is now being strictly implemented across these facilities. Officials believe that the move will also help maintain discipline in lockups and make identification of accused persons easier.

ACP Sachin Kadam told FPJ that the decision to provide a uniform in lockups was taken keeping in mind the safety of the accused. He said that a dress consisting of drawstring-free pants and a round-neck T-shirt has been introduced to ensure that those in lockup remain safe. This measure is aimed at preventing incidents such as suicides in custody.

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