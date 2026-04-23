Nisha’s Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal On Women Of Substance, Wellness Shifts And Diplomatic Charm

Elle Impact — conversation, depth and real interaction

My association with Elle Magazine goes back to a time when my editor from Indian Express later went on to helm Elle— got me to pen a few articles for her for the publication! That association stayed.

So when Elle Magazine approached me to host Elle Impact, there was an immediate connect. Not just because of the platform, but because of the intent behind it. The brief was women achievers. There are many women of substance who are close friends I respect and I enjoyed inviting the to an afternoon of voice.

It was an evening around conversations we sometimes skirt. This wasn’t a room waiting to be filled; it was one that came eager and prepared and keen to engage. And to Ainee Ahmed’s credit, as Editor-in-Chief, it stayed anchored to that. There was no attempt to dilute the agenda or soften the edges. What struck me early on was the room at Quorum itself. My own circle of women—many of whom I’ve known and worked with for over twenty-five years—arrived on the dot. That changes the tone of an evening. It signals intent.

Elle Impact is positioned as a purpose-led platform bringing together voices across fashion, beauty, business, and culture. The stated aim is to spotlight individuals shaping not just trends, but direction—through advocacy, storytelling, enterprise. It’s a broad mandate, but one that the programming attempted to hold with the steers shop of Kannagi Desai.

Ainee opened the evening and moved quickly into the first panel, which I was asked to lead—The Conscious Revolution- a space I’ve been closely aligned with over the years, particularly through my work with indigenous textiles as a craft crusader mentored by Roshan Kalapesi. So the conversation felt less like moderation and more like a passionate drawing room chat about things we loved. And by we- I mean Megha Asher of Juicy Chemistry, Prachi Bhandari of Aminu, Mallika Timblo of Terrapy, Vaishali S, Ritika Jhunjhunwala of The F.A.R Store, and designer Mrunalini Rao who donned a black ensemble she had designed which I loved!

The word “conscious” is now used widely—sometimes too easily but we emerged from the discussion resisting a single definition.

For some, it is about ingredient integrity and certification. For others, it is about sustaining craft and working with artisan communities. For designers, it often comes down to slower cycles and more considered production. And for newer brands, it is about building responsibility into the design process itself.

There was also an underlying shift acknowledged—consumers are no longer passive. They ask questions. They expect transparency. And that, in turn, is shaping how brands position themselves.

What I appreciated was that the conversation didn’t attempt to simplify the issue. It stayed layered, occasionally divergent, but grounded.

On a more personal note, having Couterier Vaishali S on the panel special to me because just last month I had sashayed down the red carpet at Asiatic Library’s never ending steps in her aqua gown. Ive watched her build a presence internationally—while staying rooted in Indian weaves and textiles—and that’s something I value.

The other panel by beauty editor Kannagi Desai, shifted the focus. - ‘Inside-Out: The New Language of Care’ brought Dr Sonal Ahuja, Ojas Rajani, Nicole Kedia together to discuss beauty, fitness, nutrition, and mental health which are no longer operating in silos. They have merged into a single, ongoing conversation.

What also came through was that care today is no longer optional—it is expected.

And the closing session: the invisible framework led by Ainee was about shaping contemporary culture entitled “invisible architecture”. This finale included talented actor Mona Singh looking stunning in a business suit , director whistling woods Meghna Ghai Puri, Aashish Hiramanek of Tandem communications, Anisha Anand Founder of Aurum Foods Foods , and filmmaker Rangita Pritish Nandy each contributing to how content and culture are currently produced and consumed. A less declarative, more observational chat with much joie de vivre!

What stayed with me from the evening was that friends listened, responded, and added to the conversation feverishly and that rarely happens unless the room is invested.

Wellness And Care

From an evening setting to an early morning one a wellness fair, founded by Disha and Risha, brought together panels and workshops around health and lifestyle. Early by Mumbai standards at ten am sharp. Minister Sachin Ahire, educationist Vinod Mirchandani and I lit the inaugural lamp.

Looks like Wellness is the big thing now and has moved into the mainstream—though what it means still varies widely. Discussions on fitness, nutrition and mental health were the order of the day but the three of us - their guests of honor left after our keynote address! Our talks were less about trends, more about integration.

A diplomatic evening, without stiffness

Latifa Elaji and Nabil Taouati, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Mumbai, hosted a very fun evening at their terrace flat to mark the birthday of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander.

The Netherlands Ambassador to India, Marisa Gerards, flew in for the occasion. The guest list included ministers, industry leaders, and members of the diplomatic and cultural circuit. It wasn’t a stiff evening but an interesting artsy one.

Adnan Sami, accompanied by his lovely wife Roya, was among the most engaged guests—moving easily across groups. Aditya Thackeray, as expected, drew attention and was most photographed. Radhika Piramal—business leader and a consistent voice in public discourse—brought clarity and directness to her interactions.

Music, conversation, and just enough structure made it a memorable and joyous evening for me!