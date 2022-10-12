Mumbai: Police Inspector booked by Anti-Corruption Bureau in graft case

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have registered a graft case against a police inspector posted at Mankhurd police station, for allegedly demanding a bribe from a man for not taking any preventive action pertaining to externment against him.

The police inspector against whom an FIR has been registered by the ACB has been identified as Kishore Kharat (47).

According to the police, the complainant in the case is a resident of Mankhurd and had a criminal case registered against him at the Mankhurd police station.

The ACB has alleged in its FIR that in order to not take externment action against the complainant, in a criminal case registered against him, Inspector Kharat had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and had also accepted Rs 25,000 in August this year.

The complainant also told the ACB that Inspector Kharat had been asking him for the remaining amount and since the complainant did not wish to pay the money, he approached the ACB and gave a written complaint on August 18.

As per the ACB, a verification of the allegations made by the complainant had revealed that Inspector Kharat had demanded a bribe, after which a case had been registered against him on Tuesday.

The accused public servant has been booked under Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"We have just registered a case and will now probe the allegations further. No arrest has been made in the case so far," said an ACB official.