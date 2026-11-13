Mumbai Police Initiate First-Ever Eviction Proceedings Under Maharashtra Rent Control Act, DCP Orders Occupants To Vacate Flat | Representational Image

Mumbai: In what is being described as the first case initiated by the Mumbai Police under the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), acting as the Competent Authority, has ordered occupants of a flat in Santacruz (East) to immediately vacate the premises and hand over peaceful and vacant possession to the owners.

DCPs Appointed As Competent Authorities

The Maharashtra Government's Housing Department, through a notification issued on July 31, 2026, under Section 40 of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999, appointed all 15 DCPs heading the respective zones under the Mumbai Police Commissionerate as Competent Authorities within their jurisdictions.

Following this notification, Prakash Digambar Deodhar and his wife, Prabha Prakash Deodhar, residents of Bandra (East), approached the office of the DCP and Competent Authority, Western Region-I, on October 16, 2026.

The applicants alleged that despite the expiry of the 36-month registered Leave and Licence Agreement for their flat (C/408) at Jai Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Nehru Road, Santacruz (East), the occupants had failed to hand over vacant and peaceful possession of the premises.

Eviction Application Filed And Heard

Acting on their application, the DCP, Western Region-I, filed Eviction Application No. 01/2026 under Section 43 read with Section 24 of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999. Summons were issued to the respondents on October 24, 2026.

The Competent Authority examined the applications, written submissions, registered Leave and Licence Agreement and other relevant documents submitted by both parties before conducting a hearing in accordance with the legal provisions.

Following the hearing, the authority rejected the respondents' application seeking permission to contest the eviction proceedings and allowed the applicants' eviction plea. The respondents were directed to immediately hand over vacant, peaceful and physical possession of the flat, along with all its keys, to the owners.

Double Licence Fee Ordered As Compensation

Additionally, under Section 24(2) of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, the respondents have been directed to pay compensation at twice the monthly licence fee stipulated in the agreement from September 1, 2026, until actual possession of the flat is handed over to the owners.

The authority also clarified that the respondents' claim for the refund of the security deposit could be pursued separately through the appropriate legal process.

Statutory Mechanism For Property Owners

The proceedings were conducted by the DCP and Competent Authority, Western Region-I, within the prescribed timeframe and in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, under the guidance of the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

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The action is significant as it provides property owners with a statutory mechanism to recover possession of residential premises after the expiry of registered Leave and Licence Agreements.

Mumbai Police Appeal To Citizens

The Mumbai Police have appealed to residents facing difficulties in recovering possession of their residential premises after the expiry of a Leave and Licence Agreement to approach the respective DCP and Competent Authority within their jurisdiction, along with the necessary documents, under the applicable provisions of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999.

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