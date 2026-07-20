Mumbai Police Imposes 15-Day Ban On Large Gatherings, Loudspeakers, And Processions From July 23 To August 6 | AI

Mumbai police on Monday imposed prohibitory orders barring assembly of five or more persons in public places from July 23 to August 6 following apprehensions about breach of peace.

Loudspeakers Also Banned

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan under the Maharashtra Police Act, also prohibits processions, use of loudspeakers and amplifying instruments, musical bands and bursting of crackers in processions etc.

The order said inputs received from various sources indicated a likelihood of disturbance to public order, danger to human lives and loss of property, necessitating preventive measures.

Midnight to Midnight Curbs

"The restrictions will remain in force from 12.01 am on July 23 until midnight on August 6 across the areas under the jurisdiction of the Commissioner of Police of Mumbai," the order said.

It, however, exempts marriage ceremonies and related functions, funeral gatherings and processions, statutory meetings of companies, clubs and cooperative societies, social gatherings of clubs and associations for routine business, assemblies at cinema halls, theatres and other places of public entertainment.

The order will not cover gatherings at courts, government offices and local bodies for official work, academic activities in schools, colleges and educational institutions, and assemblies at factories, shops and establishments for normal trade and business.

It also provides exemptions for other assemblies and processions permitted by the respective zonal DCPs and their supervisory officers.

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