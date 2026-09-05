Mumbai Police Impose 15-Day Prohibitory Orders From September 9 To 23 Amid Security Concerns

Mumbai Police have restricted large gatherings and certain public activities across the city for 15 days | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 5, 2026: The Mumbai police have imposed prohibitory orders across the Brihanmumbai region from midnight on September 9 to 11:59 pm on September 23, 2026, citing intelligence inputs pointing to a potential threat to public peace, human life and property.

The order, issued under Section 37(3) read with Section 10(2) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, has been signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan. The preventive measures are aimed at maintaining public order and averting any situation that could lead to a breach of peace.

During the 15-day period, the police have prohibited the assembly of five or more persons, public processions and gatherings involving loudspeakers, sound amplifiers, musical bands or firecrackers, unless specifically permitted by the authorities.

Police said unauthorised gatherings or activities that threaten public order will invite legal action.

Routine Activities Exempted

The order, however, provides exemptions for several routine and essential activities to minimise disruption to daily life.

Private functions and ceremonies, including weddings, matrimonial events and funeral processions, will be allowed to continue. Regular business and institutional activities—including statutory meetings of companies and co-operative societies, factory and commercial operations, and routine functioning of educational institutions, courts and government offices—will also remain unaffected.

Cinemas, theatres and other permitted entertainment venues are also exempt from the restrictions, police said.

Any procession, meeting or gathering that has been specifically authorised by the concerned Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police will likewise be permitted.

Action Against Violators To Continue

The notification further states that any legal proceedings, investigations or penalties initiated against individuals for violations during the enforcement period will remain valid even after the prohibitory order expires on September 23.

To ensure that residents are aware of the restrictions, the Mumbai Police are disseminating the notification through public notices, loudspeaker announcements and local media channels.

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The authorities have urged citizens to comply with the order and cooperate with the police to maintain peace and public safety across Mumbai during the enforcement period.

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