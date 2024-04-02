Mumbai: Police Files FIR Against 2 Brothers For Alleged Jewelry Fraud Worth ₹1.13 Crore | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police station initiated legal proceedings against two Brothers for allegedly deceiving a jeweler out of Rs. 1.13 crore by promising a commission for selling jewelry. Manish Bhansali, aged 35, lodged a complaint on March 30, revealing that he and his brother, owners of Ruvi Jeweller, had a business relationship with the accused. Identified as Sandip Solanki, the accused had previously sold jewelry and offered commissions to Bhansali.

In the complaint outlined in the FIR, on November 24, 2023, Sandip approached Bhansali, expressing his intention to sell jewelry and promising a commission. Bhansali handed over 1251 grams of gold, expecting payment within a few days.

On December 1, 2023, Sandip took possession of more jewelry, assuring Bhansali of returning the money along with the commission. Trusting Sandip's past dealings, Bhansali waited. However, Sandip became unreachable after promising to pay within 5-6 days.

Repeated attempts to contact Sandip and his brother Jayesh, who was also implicated, proved futile as their phones were switched off. Visiting their shop in Kalbadevi, Bhansali found it closed, confirming his suspicions of being deceived. Consequently, he reported the incident to the LT Marg police station, resulting in the filing of an FIR against the Solanki brothers.

Charges under sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating), and 34 (Common intention) of the IPC were brought against Jayesh and Sandip Solanki by the police. The case underscores the importance of vigilance in business dealings and the recourse available through legal channels when trust is breached.