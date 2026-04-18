Mumbai Police Extern History-Sheeter From Vikhroli, Demolish His Illegal Properties Worth 10,000 Sq Ft

In a major crackdown, Mumbai Police have externed a history-sheeter from Vikhroli and demolished multiple illegal constructions linked to him. | Sourced

Mumbai: In a major crackdown, Mumbai Police have externed a history-sheeter from Vikhroli and demolished multiple illegal constructions linked to him. The accused, identified as Mohammed Nasar alias Tasu (48), a resident of Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli (East), has several cases registered against him under the Maharashtra Gambling Act. Police records show that a total of nine criminal cases are registered against him across various police stations, including two cases of molestation. Considering eight of these as serious offences, a proposal was initiated under Section 56(1)(a) of the Maharashtra Police Act by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7), Mumbai.

5,000 Sq Ft Residential Property in Tagore Nagar Demolished

In parallel action, authorities also demolished illegal constructions linked to the accused. His residential property located at Gala No. 3815, Chawl No. 305 in Tagore Nagar, measuring approximately 5,000 sq ft (ground plus three floors), was found to be constructed in the names of others and was completely cleared with the assistance of MHADA officials.

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Additionally, a gym structure at Gala No. 2542, Chawl No. 150 in the same locality, also measuring around 5,000 sq ft (ground plus three floors), was found to be illegally constructed and was similarly demolished.The action was carried out under the guidance of the Additional Commissioner of Police, Eastern Region, Mumbai, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7), with supervision from the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vikhroli Division, and the Senior Police Inspector of Vikhroli Police Station, in coordination with MHADA officials and teams.

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