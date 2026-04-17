NIA Adds Terror Funding Charge Against ISIS Accused Areeb Majeed After 12 Years As Trial Nears End

NIA files fresh chargesheet against Areeb Majeed, adding terror funding charge in long-running ISIS case | File Photo

Mumbai, April 17: After 12 years, with the trial nearing its final stage, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday added fresh charges of raising funds for terror activities against alleged ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed.

The agency filed a fifth supplementary chargesheet against Majeed, invoking Section 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist acts) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court took cognisance of the chargesheet and directed the agency to provide him a copy. The prosecution has so far examined 74 witnesses in the case.

Allegations linked to ISIS recruitment and travel

According to the prosecution, Kalyan resident Majeed, along with co-accused Fahad Shaikh, Saheem Tanki and Aman Tandel, was influenced by ISIS ideology.

In May 2014, the four allegedly decided to travel to Iraq through a ‘Jiharat Package’, for which they paid Rs 2,37,500. During the trip, they visited the shrine of Abdul Qadir Jilani, where they allegedly met two individuals through their Iraq-based contacts: Rehman Daulati, an Afghan national, and Abu Fatima, an Iraqi national. Fatima allegedly facilitated their entry into an ISIS camp. They were subsequently taken to the Jhazira camp on his instructions.

Funding trail and alleged ISIS activities

The agency further claimed that while in Baghdad in May 2014, Majeed allegedly received $1,000 from a Kuwaiti national. Based on this transaction, the agency invoked the fresh charge of terror funding.

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It is further alleged that between August and October 2014, Majeed was involved in several attacks carried out by ISIS. He reportedly sustained bullet injuries on two occasions and was seriously injured in a bombing. He later began planning his return to India via Turkey.

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