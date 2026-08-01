Mumbai Police Extern 21 History-Sheeters In Major Crime Crackdown Across Mumbai, Thane & Navi Mumbai |

Mumbai: In a major preventive action aimed at maintaining law and order and curbing criminal activities, the Mumbai Police have externed 21 history-sheeters from the jurisdiction of the Eastern Region Division-III. The accused have been externed from the limits of the Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerates over the past two months.

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The action followed a detailed review of habitual offenders operating in the Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Parksite and Mulund areas, which fall under Eastern Region Division-III. The externed accused were allegedly involved in repeated offences, including assault, extortion, robbery, illegal activities, criminal intimidation using deadly weapons, and acts that disturbed public peace and order.

According to the police, the activities of these habitual offenders had created an atmosphere of fear among local residents, particularly women, senior citizens, traders and business owners.

The drive was carried out under the guidance of Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Manoj Sharma, and the Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Region), with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Eastern Region Division-III, executing the operation.

The externed individuals include leaders as well as members of various criminal gangs, many of whom have multiple serious criminal cases registered against them. Mumbai Police have warned that any externed accused found violating the externment order by entering the jurisdiction of the Mumbai, Thane or Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerates will face immediate and stringent legal action.

Police have also appealed to citizens to immediately inform the nearest police station or dial the emergency helpline 100/112 if they notice any externed accused or suspicious persons in their locality. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential, police said.