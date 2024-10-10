 Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing Inspector Arrested In Bribery Case Linked To ₹300 Crore Bliss Consultancy Investment Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Economic Offences Wing Inspector Arrested In Bribery Case Linked To ₹300 Crore Bliss Consultancy Investment Fraud

Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing Inspector Arrested In Bribery Case Linked To ₹300 Crore Bliss Consultancy Investment Fraud

The complainant, who hails from Tamil Nadu, had invested Rs 49.44 lakh in Bliss Consultancy. Savardekar was serving in the MPID (Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors) department of the EOW. Savardekar allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 4.90 lakhs, or 10% of the investment, from the complainant.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A police inspector attached to the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday for accepting a bribe in an investigation related to Rs 300 crore Bliss Consultancy investment case involving Goregaon finfluencer couple Ashesh and Shivangi Mehta.

About The Case

EOW officer Mahendra Savardekar demanded 10% of the defrauded amount of a complainant investor to record his statement, include some relevant documents in the investigation, and help recover the invested funds.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime Branch Cyber Cops Recover ₹114.36 Crore In 9 Months, Urge Citizens To Report Fraud
article-image

The complainant, who hails from Tamil Nadu, had invested Rs 49.44 lakh in Bliss Consultancy. Savardekar was serving in the MPID (Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors) department of the EOW. Savardekar allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 4.90 lakhs, or 10% of the investment, from the complainant.

FPJ Shorts
'Hath Me Katora Dedo': Babar Azam Trolled For Dropping Simple Catch Of Joe Root During PAK vs ENG 1st Test
'Hath Me Katora Dedo': Babar Azam Trolled For Dropping Simple Catch Of Joe Root During PAK vs ENG 1st Test
'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist
'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist
World Sight Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And Everything You Need To Know
World Sight Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And Everything You Need To Know
'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The Next Generation of Leaders
'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The Next Generation of Leaders

The complainant reported the bribe demand to the ACB, which laid a trap at the Yellow Gate office on October 9 afternoon and arrested Savardekar red-handed accepting Rs 2 lakh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist

'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist

Ratan Tata's Funeral To Be Held At 5 PM Today At Worli Crematorium

Ratan Tata's Funeral To Be Held At 5 PM Today At Worli Crematorium

Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing Inspector Arrested In Bribery Case Linked To ₹300 Crore Bliss...

Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing Inspector Arrested In Bribery Case Linked To ₹300 Crore Bliss...

Maharashtra Government Launches ₹90 Crore Digital Publicity Tender Amid Upcoming Assembly...

Maharashtra Government Launches ₹90 Crore Digital Publicity Tender Amid Upcoming Assembly...

Ratan Tata Funeral: Marine Drive Road Closed, Traffic Restrictions In SoBo Ahead Of Ratan Tata's...

Ratan Tata Funeral: Marine Drive Road Closed, Traffic Restrictions In SoBo Ahead Of Ratan Tata's...