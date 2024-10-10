Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing Inspector Arrested In Bribery Case Linked To ₹300 Crore Bliss Consultancy Investment Fraud

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A police inspector attached to the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday for accepting a bribe in an investigation related to Rs 300 crore Bliss Consultancy investment case involving Goregaon finfluencer couple Ashesh and Shivangi Mehta.

About The Case

EOW officer Mahendra Savardekar demanded 10% of the defrauded amount of a complainant investor to record his statement, include some relevant documents in the investigation, and help recover the invested funds.

The complainant, who hails from Tamil Nadu, had invested Rs 49.44 lakh in Bliss Consultancy. Savardekar was serving in the MPID (Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors) department of the EOW. Savardekar allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 4.90 lakhs, or 10% of the investment, from the complainant.

The complainant reported the bribe demand to the ACB, which laid a trap at the Yellow Gate office on October 9 afternoon and arrested Savardekar red-handed accepting Rs 2 lakh.