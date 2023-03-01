Cong workers dragged, detained by Mumbai Police for protesting against Adani outside NSE stock exchange; watch video |

Mumbai Police detained Congress leaders who were protesting against Gautam Adani outside the NSE stock exchange on Wednesday. Videos of the incident have surfaced on the internet.

Congress workers were protesting outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) against the financial scam and corruption committed by the Adani Group and alleged that the NSE has helped them with the same.

In the video, one can see Mumbai police dragging Congress leader Bhai Jagtap. He was then lifted by a group of policemen and detained further.

#WATCH | Mumbai police detain Congress leaders who were protesting against Gautam Adani, outside NSE stock exchange in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/s38mMGm4NR — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

Rahul Gandhi attacked Adani & Modi on last day of Congress' plenary

Congress' three days plenary session in Nava Raipur on Sunday concluded with Congress ex-president Rahul Gandhi’s fiery speech. Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi Government over its alleged divide and rule communal policies based on hatred and favoritism.

Rahul branded Adani and Modi as one, whose companies are intentionally allowed to plunder the nation’s wealth. He asked Prime Minister Modi to clarify how Gautam Adani became the world's second richest person. The party will keep asking questions about Gautam Adani till the truth comes out, he said.

“When I and Congress leaders questioned in Parliament what is the prime minister’s relation with Adani, our entire speech was expunged. We will ask in Parliament thousands of times till the truth of Adani ji is out, we will not stop,” he said at the Congress 85th plenary session.

I want to tell Adani that his company is hurting national interest and is snatching the country’s infrastructure, Rahul Gandhi alleged.

The battle for the country’s freedom was against an East India company which had taken away all wealth and ports etc. History will be repeated. This is the work against the nation and if not stopped the entire Congress party will stand against it, to save the nation, he said.

Adani group dismissed all charges against them

Notably, Adani group of companies witnessed major loss in terms of share value prices after the Hindenburg Research report published in the media, in which serious allegations were levelled against the group, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation and others.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.