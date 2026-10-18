Mumbai Police Detain Protesters At Carter Road Tiranga March; Fewer Than 100 Turn Up | Screengrab/IANS video

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police detained protesters who gathered at Carter Road in Bandra West on Sunday to participate in a Tiranga March in solidarity with Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and other protesters detained or arrested in Delhi. The police detained those arriving at the protest site, and the march failed to gain momentum, with fewer than 100 people turning up.



The Mumbai Police had not granted permission for the march. Nevertheless, a few supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) arrived at Carter Road to participate in the demonstration. The police detained protesters who arrived at Carter Road, while some were reportedly placed under house arrest.



Actor Amin Hajee was among those detained after arriving at Carter Road to join the demonstration. Social activist and AAP leader Anjali Damania was also detained by the police near Khar Subway on Saturday when she was travelling to participate in the protest organised by CJP.

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The police deployed a heavy security presence in the area as permission for the demonstration had been denied. Barricades were placed along one lane of Carter Road, while the other lane remained open to traffic.



The protest was organised in support of Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. Citizens had been urged to gather at Carter Road at 5 pm, carry the Tricolour and demonstrate solidarity with those detained in Delhi.



However, the turnout remained low, with fewer than 100 protesters arriving at the venue. Following the police action and the poor response, the march could not proceed as planned. The police subsequently removed the barricades from the area.

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