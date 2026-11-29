Mumbai Police Detain Marathi Abhyas Kendra Chief Deepak Pawar And 28 Others Over Anti-Delimitation Bill Protest In Dadar |

Mumbai: Marathi Abhyas Kendra president Deepak Pawar and 28 others were detained by Mumbai police on Sunday after allegedly attempting to stage an unauthorised protest against the proposed Delimitation Bill at Samyukta Maharashtra Dalan in Dadar (West).

Protesters Allegedly Assemble Despite Preventive Notices

According to the police, the protesters had assembled at the venue despite being served preventive notices under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The police subsequently detained Pawar and the other activists and took them to Shivaji Park and Dadar police stations.

The situation reportedly escalated after Pawar allegedly broke the glass door of the Senior Police Inspector's cabin at Shivaji Park police station with his hand. He sustained an injury to his right hand and was provided medical treatment, the official said.

Police said the FIR registration process was underway at Shivaji Park police station.

The protest was organised to oppose the proposed Delimitation Bill, which has raised concerns among sections of Maharashtra's political and social circles over the possible impact of redrawing parliamentary constituencies on the state's political representation.

The Centre is scheduled to introduce the proposed legislation during a special sitting of Parliament on November 30. The proposed exercise aims to redraw constituency boundaries, revise seat allocations and expand the strength of the Lok Sabha, alongside implementing women's reservation.

The detention comes amid growing debate over the political and regional implications of the proposed delimitation exercise.

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