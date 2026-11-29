‘Fight To Save Democracy’ Maharashtra Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Opposes Delimitation Bill As INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday said the opposition to the proposed delimitation exercise was a fight to save the country and its democracy, asserting that the Congress would continue the struggle till the end.

India Bloc Leaders Arrive In Mumbai To Meet Sharad Pawar

His remarks came as several INDIA bloc leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, arrived in Mumbai to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital.

Wadettiwar alleged that the BJP-led government was seeking to remain in power permanently through delimitation. He claimed that conducting the exercise based on the 2011 Census would adversely affect Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. He also accused the government of using women's reservation as a pretext to secure political gains, arguing that the quota could be implemented within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Congress Vows To Continue Fight To Protect The Constitution

"We are fighting to save democracy and the Constitution and prevent the country from descending into chaos. This is not politics to win elections but a fight to save the country. Congress will never remain a mute spectator when democracy is being murdered," Wadettiwar said.

Reacting to questions about Sharad Pawar's reported stand on delimitation, he said senior Congress leaders were meeting the NCP (SP) chief and his position would become clear after discussions. "If Pawar Saheb has not supported delimitation, I will apologise to him not once but ten times," he said.

Wadettiwar also questioned the proposed delimitation exercise, saying that if the government intended to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, the exercise could be carried out to suit its political interests. He demanded that the government first conduct the 2027 Census and undertake delimitation thereafter.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited Breach Candy Hospital to meet Pawar. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray was also present.

The visit assumes significance as the Constitution Amendment Bill related to delimitation is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

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