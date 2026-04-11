Mumbai Police Detain 450 Bangladeshi Nationals In Crackdown Against Illegal Immigrants Since Jan 1; Over 200 Deported So Far

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Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have detained around 450 Bangladeshi nationals since January 1 as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration and related activities across the city. Of these, approximately 224 individuals have already been deported, while several others remain in custody or detention centres pending legal clearance.

Among the recent cases, the Versova Police detained 23 individuals allegedly involved in begging at traffic signals and religious sites. Police sources said these individuals were residing in rented accommodations in Malwani, Malad.

According to a Mid-day report, the action began on February 5, when an Anti-Trafficking Cell (ATC) team led by Senior Inspector Deepshikha Ware and PSI Sachin Ugle conducted a crackdown near Versova Dargah, detaining 18 individuals. Based on further interrogation, five more were picked up on February 18. In total, Versova police have detained 27 Bangladeshi nationals this year, of whom 26 have been deported.

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Over 1,000 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained Last Year

The drive follows similar action last year, when 1,061 Bangladeshi nationals were detained for residing illegally in Mumbai.

Police station-wise data till March 27 shows that detainees awaiting deportation are spread across multiple jurisdictions. The highest numbers were reported in Kurla (11), Bandra (10), Deonar (7), and Powai (6). Several other police stations, including Amboli, Nagpada, Oshiwara, and Park Site, reported five detainees each, while areas such as Santacruz, Byculla, Trombay and Shivaji Park recorded four each.

Additional cases were reported across localities including Dadar, Wadala, Sakinaka, Colaba, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Govandi, Malwani and Malabar Hill, among others, indicating the widespread nature of the crackdown.

The deportation process has been carried out in phases. On March 27, a total of 51 individuals were deported, including 20 from Mumbai. On March 29, 44 deportations from Mumbai were scheduled, but six were stayed by the Bombay High Court. On April 5, another batch of 50 individuals from Mumbai and five from Navi Mumbai were deported.

Several Deportations Delayed

However, several deportations have been delayed due to judicial intervention. In one case registered at Amboli police station, three detainees filed a writ petition, leading the High Court to stay their deportation until further hearings. Similarly, the deportation of a woman in the Antop Hill case has been deferred for a month.

In another instance linked to Chunabhatti, deportation has been stayed until the next hearing date. In the Versova case, a sessions court has stayed the sentence, with the next hearing scheduled for May 21, 2026.

Authorities said the drive will continue, with a focus on identifying illegal residents and ensuring due legal process in each case.

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