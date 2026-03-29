Deported Bangladeshi Nationals Re-Enter India, Return To Mumbai Raising Security Concerns

Police officials have stated that this trend has become a major challenge, despite intensified action against illegal immigrants. | AI

Mumbai: In merely seven to eight months after being deported following their arrest for illegal residence, several Bangladeshi nationals are allegedly re-entering India through unauthorized routes and making their way back to Mumbai. Recent police crackdowns have revealed a troubling pattern of repeat infiltration, significantly increasing concerns among law enforcement agencies.

Border Loopholes Exploited

Police officials have stated that this trend has become a major challenge, despite intensified action against illegal immigrants. According to the police, vulnerabilities along the West Bengal border continue to be exploited. Allegations have also surfaced that some deported individuals are re-entering India by bribing border security personnel or using clandestine infiltration routes.

Over the past few years, strict enforcement drives against illegal Bangladeshi migrants have led to a sharp rise in arrests, not only within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) but across Maharashtra. Officials highlighted that in 2025 alone, more than 1,000 illegal immigrants were successfully deported from Mumbai. The drive remains ongoing, with hundreds detained in 2026 expected to be deported soon.

Several recent cases underscore the recurring nature of the issue:

Mulund police have arrested a 35-year-old Putul Noju Shaikh, a domestic worker on March 6 from Bhakti Marg, Mulund West, who had been residing in Ulhasnagar for the past five months, was previously deported to Bangladesh in June 2025 by the Thane Police Special Branch. She had been deported to Bangladesh in June 2025 but re-entered India through illegal infiltration routes and made her way back to Mumbai, police said.

Parksite police detained a 20-year-old woman near Vikhroli railway station on March 5. She had previously been deported in July 2025 but was found working as a daily wage laborer in a Nagpada slum after re-entering illegally.

Dharavi Arrest

Dharavi police arrested a 41-year-old woman on February 16 from the Sion-Bandra Link Road. Previously deported in July 2025, she allegedly re-entered India via the Benapole border in November and returned to Mumbai by train from Howrah. Police also alleged her involvement in prostitution activities.

A 46-year-old woman, Rabia Nasir Mulla, who had lived in Mira-Bhayandar for 25 years as a domestic worker, was deported earlier by the Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai-Virar Police. Police said she later managed to re-enter India by crossing the border through forest routes. She was arrested again by Juhu police in Vile Parle in February.

South Mumbai Cases

In January, two Bangladeshi women who had been deported last year were apprehended in South Mumbai. Julekha Jamal Shaikh, 38, was detained near the Gateway of India and told police that prior to her deportation in August 2025, she had been living on the footpath in the Kamathipura area.

Similarly, 30-year-old Bilkis Begum Sirmiya Akhtar, who was arrested from the Cuffe Parade area, informed police that she had been deported by the Mumbai Crime Branch in August 2025, but had subsequently re-entered the city illegally.

Police officials believe that the repeated return of deported individuals points to deeper systemic issues, including porous borders and organized infiltration networks. The revelations have prompted authorities to intensify surveillance and coordination with central agencies to curb illegal migration and prevent re-entry of deported individuals.

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As enforcement continues, officials stress the need for stronger border management and stricter verification processes to address this persistent challenge.

Fake Documents and International Escape Attempts

In a separate case, immigration officials at Mumbai airport apprehended a 39-year-old Bangladeshi man originally from Gopalganj district. He had illegally entered India in 2012 and later obtained an Indian passport using forged documents with a Kolkata address in 2022. He was intercepted while attempting to board a flight to Congo, allegedly to settle abroad using a fake Indian identity.

Network of Illegal Migrants Under Scanner

On March 14, Pantnagar Police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar East. The trio, who had been residing in Navi Mumbai for over a year after illegal entry, revealed during interrogation that several of their associates, relatives, and acquaintances are currently living in Mumbai, Pune, and nearby regions.

Versova police also detained 21 Bangladeshi nationals, including 18 transgender individuals, who were found living illegally in Andheri West.

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