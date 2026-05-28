Mumbai Police Deployed In Goregaon And Ghatkopar After Bakri Eid Sacrifice Disputes Erupt In Housing Societies | AI

Mumbai: Following tensions over Bakri Eid sacrifice arrangements in Mira Road, the Mumbai police have intensified security deployment in Goregaon and Ghatkopar after similar disputes erupted inside residential housing societies over alleged temporary sheds and the bringing of goats into society premises for sacrificial rituals. Additional police deployment across sensitive areas of the city to ensure that law and order is maintained during celebrations.

Heavy police presence at Satellite Garden and Sagar Park societies

Heavy police presence has been deployed at Satellite Garden in the Gokuldham area of Goregaon East and at Sagar Park Housing Society in Ghatkopar West to prevent any untoward incidents ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations scheduled on May 28.

According to police officials, Bakri Eid will be celebrated across Mumbai with large congregational prayers at mosques, dargahs and madrasas, followed by ritual animal sacrifice. Authorities said the BMC has already designated specific locations and arrangements for qurbani (sacrifice), and citizens have been urged to celebrate the festival peacefully while adhering to civic rules and regulations.

Mira Road shed demolition by civic body triggered protests

The heightened alert comes in the wake of a controversy at the upscale Poonam Cluster residential complex in Mira Road, where a temporary shed allegedly erected for Bakri Eid preparations was demolished by civic authorities after objections from Hindu residents and local groups. Tensions escalated further after attempts were reportedly made to reconstruct the structure, leading to protests and heated arguments between opposing groups.

In Goregaon’s Gokuldham locality, another dispute surfaced over an alleged temporary shed built inside the Satellite Garden premises for sacrifice rituals. Following objections by some residents, police personnel were stationed outside Marigold Cooperative Housing Society, while senior officials closely monitored the situation to ensure law and order.

Ghatkopar tension after goats brought into Sagar Park complex

A similar confrontation unfolded at Sagar Park Housing Society in Ghatkopar West after some residents allegedly brought goats into the housing complex for sacrifice. Several other residents objected, resulting in tension within the society premises. Police later intervened and brought the situation under control.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also visited Sagar Park Housing Society and opposed the conduct of animal sacrifice within residential premises. Residents who had brought the goats allegedly claimed they had obtained society permission. However, BMC officials clarified that permission for sacrifice within the housing complex had been denied and that alternate designated arrangements had been made elsewhere.

Somaiya warned against what he termed “religious hooliganism” and demanded strict action against violators. He stated that while rituals should be observed, sacrifices must only take place at locations officially designated by the BMC and questioned how goats were allowed inside residential complexes.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/