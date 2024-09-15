Mumbai Police Deploy 20,000 Personnel, Drones & Special Forces For Ganesh Immersion & Eid-e-Milad Processions

Mumbai Police | ANI

Mumbai: As the city gears up for the grand culmination of Ganeshotsav on Anant Chaturdashi, Mumbai Police will deploy 20,000 personnel to manage the large crowds expected during the immersion of iconic Ganpati idols, including those from Lalbaugcha Raja and Ganesh Galli. Despite the end of Ganeshotsav, the police presence will remain high as the following day marks Eid-e-Milad when processions by the Muslim community will take place.

Police officials expect over 400,000 people at South Mumbai’s Girgaon Chowpatty on Tuesday, where more than 1,000 idols, both large and small, will be immersed in the sea. Officials said that the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja is expected to be the final idol to arrive and will be immersed early Wednesday morning around 6 a.m.

Managing such massive crowds is no easy task, yet every Ganeshotsav, the Mumbai Police executes it with remarkable efficiency. Preparations for the event begin two months before Ganpati Bappa’s arrival. In addition to the Mumbai Police and Traffic Police, specialised units such as the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), Riot Control Force (RCF), Delta Force, Combat Force, Quick Response Team (QRT) commandos, and home guards are deployed from the very first day of Ganeshotsav. The initial deployment of 14,000 personnel during the first week swells to 20,000 by the final day.

At key immersion sites like Girgaon, Juhu, Dadar, and Aksa beach, special task force teams trained to manage large crowds will be deployed. Their focus is on maintaining order without disrupting devotees. Explaining their role, a task force official said, “The last day of the Ganpati festival is deeply significant for devotees, many of whom travel long distances to bid farewell to Ganpati. It's an emotional day, and we aim to manage the crowd without constant interference. Most of our presence is discreet—we act as silent watchers, monitoring for suspicious activities, ensuring the safety of women, children, and senior citizens, and preventing overcrowding that could lead to a stampede.”

Drones provide a bird’s-eye view of the crowd, while some officers use binoculars, and many are stationed directly among the devotees to keep a close watch. The Nirbhaya Squad will also be deployed to monitor the crowd, with a focus on ensuring women’s safety, the official added.

Additionally, the BMC’s decision to keep the Mumbai Coastal Road open around the clock has made it easier for both the Mumbai Police and the Traffic Police to manage the crowds and traffic. “Keeping the Coastal Road open will provide more space for vehicles and an alternative route. Traffic across Worli and South Mumbai will be easier to handle, and even the newly opened Bandra route will help us manage the flow more effectively,” a traffic official said.