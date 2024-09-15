 Mumbai: Gamdevi Police Arrest 28-Year-Old For Allegedly Manipulating HDFC ATM & Stealing ₹2.38 Lakh
Updated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Pixabay/ Representative Image

Mumbai: Gamdevi police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly manipulating an HDFC Bank ATM and stealing Rs 2.38 lakh. The accused has been identified as Nazim Sayeed, from Haryana.

The police suspect that Sayeed is part of a larger group of criminals and are investigating the matter.

