Mumbai Police Crime Branch Busts Illegal Debt Recovery Call Centre In Goregaon | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch unit 12 has busted an alleged illegal debt recovery call centre operating from Goregaon West and registered an FIR against its owners, managers and technical staff for illegally accessing and misusing the personal data of credit card defaulters and their relatives.

The action was carried out on June 10 following specific intelligence inputs that an entity operating under the name 'Storm Financial Services' from Harmony Mall on Link Road, Goregaon West, was engaged in unauthorised recovery operations for credit card dues.

According to the FIR, during the raid, police found a fully functional call centre equipped with 18 desktop computers, one laptop and internet infrastructure. Several male and female telecallers were found making recovery calls. Investigators were informed that the call centre was handling recovery work related to SBI and RBL credit cards. However, instead of restricting itself to information provided by the banks, the firm allegedly used an illegal application and IP-based system to obtain sensitive personal information of defaulting customers, including details of their relatives and associates.

Police said the system enabled telecallers to access alternate contact numbers, relatives' phone numbers and other personal details by entering a customer's account information into a web-based application. The telecallers would then allegedly contact relatives and acquaintances of the defaulters and repeatedly pressure them to ensure repayment of outstanding dues.

During questioning, team leader Sadik Nawab Shaikh disclosed that the company's main office and servers were located at Three Hands Naka in Thane.

Cyber experts examined the computers and allegedly found evidence indicating the use of unauthorised software and databases for accessing personal information. Police seized three hard disks and a wi-fi router as evidence. Digital data and printouts relevant to the investigation were also secured.

The investigation revealed that the call centre was allegedly operated by Sanjib Manoranjan Shah and managed by Kunal Dinesh Jagtap, while technical support was allegedly provided by Prasad Gavhane and Manish Pandey. Manager Geeta Nitin Kadam and team leader Shaikh were also found supervising the operations. Police detained Jagtap and Shaikh for further questioning, while notices were issued to Kadam and other employees directing them to join the investigation.

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According to the FIR, the accused persons allegedly conspired to obtain and misuse confidential personal information through an illegal SQL-based application and internet infrastructure, thereby compromising the privacy and security of individuals.

Based on the complaint, Bangur Nagar Police have registered an FIR under Sections 223 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 43(A), 66 and 66(C) of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.

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