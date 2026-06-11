Navi Mumbai's APMC Police Book 2 For Unauthorised Construction In CIDCO Tenements At Turbhe | File Pic (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai: Acting on directions issued by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s Turbhe Division and following a complaint by social activist Pandurang Govind Tirthe, the APMC Police have registered a criminal case against two men for allegedly carrying out unauthorized construction by merging Rooms A-2, 607, 608, 609 and 610 in a CIDCO-owned tenement at Sector 20, Turbhe.

The case has been registered under Section 53(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966.

The issue was first raised by Tirthe, a resident of Turbhe Stores, through a complaint submitted during Forest Minister Ganesh Naik’s public grievance hearing (Janata Darbar). He alleged that the occupants had illegally combined multiple tenements and carried out unauthorized construction on CIDCO land, and sought legal action against those responsible.

Taking immediate cognizance of the complaint, Minister Naik directed Turbhe Ward Officer Sagar More during the Janata Darbar itself to initiate prompt action against the unauthorized structure. Following the minister’s instructions, the municipal corporation issued a notice to the concerned occupants.

Subsequently, on April 27, 2026, the Assistant Commissioner and Divisional Officer of NMMC’s Turbhe Division formally requested the Senior Police Inspector of APMC Police Station to register a criminal case against the occupants for violating provisions of the MRTP Act.

According to municipal officials, the two men allegedly carried out the construction without obtaining the mandatory permissions required under planning and development regulations. A notice under Section 54 of the MRTP Act had already been served on the occupants, directing them to address the violation.

The municipal corporation’s letter to the police specifically stated that legal action should be initiated under the relevant provisions of the MRTP Act for the unauthorized construction.

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