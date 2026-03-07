Mumbai Police Crack Down On Topaz Bar: Manager Booked For Licence Violations In Late-Night Raid | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit 3 of the Mumbai Police conducted a late-night raid at an orchestra bar in South Mumbai and registered an FIR against the establishment’s manager for allegedly violating licence conditions.

According to officials, the action was taken at Topaz Bar and Restaurant located under the jurisdiction of DB Marg Police Station. An FIR has been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Police said that at around 11:55 pm on March 6, a team from Crime Branch Unit 3 carried out a raid at the bar in the presence of panch witnesses. During the inspection, officers found that the bar manager had allegedly violated the terms and conditions of the licence issued by the government for operating the bar establishment.

Following the raid, the manager, identified as Vipin Kumar Santosh Singh (43), a resident of Rashmi Star City, Naigaon East, was booked. He was later handed over to the DB Marg Police Station for further legal action.

The raid was conducted by a team comprising Senior Police Inspector Yerekar, API Deshmukh, PSI Trupti Patil, Head Constable Palande, Constable Patil, and driver Dhayigade. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/