 Mumbai: Police Constable Seriously Injured After Hydraulic Breaker Falls From Excavator During Loading In Mulund West
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Mumbai: Police Constable Seriously Injured After Hydraulic Breaker Falls From Excavator During Loading In Mulund West

A 37-year-old police constable, Dilip Dhamke, suffered serious leg injuries when a hydraulic breaker fell from a Poclain excavator during loading on Ganesh Gawde Road, Mulund West. The lifting belt snapped, crushing his motorcycle. The operator allegedly intoxicated tried to flee but was caught. Police registered FIR under BNS and Motor Vehicles Act.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Friday, June 12, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Mumbai: Police Constable Seriously Injured After Hydraulic Breaker Falls From Excavator During Loading In Mulund West
Mumbai: Police Constable Seriously Injured After Hydraulic Breaker Falls From Excavator During Loading In Mulund West | file pic

Mumbai: A 37-year-old police constable sustained serious injuries after a hydraulic breaker fell from a Poclain excavator during a loading operation in Mulund West on Tuesday night. The Mulund police have registered a case against the operator and launched an investigation.

According to the FIR, Police Constable Dilip Dhamke was on beat marshal duty monitoring illegal hawking activities in the JN Road and Ganesh Gawde Road area. Around 11pm, after detaining a hawker and sending him to the police station in an autorickshaw with a police assistant, Dhamke followed on his Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle.

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When he reached Ganesh Gawde Road near Chandan Heights, a Poclain excavator was loading a hydraulic breaker onto a trailer. As Dhamke passed the spot, the lifting belt attached to the breaker snapped, causing the heavy equipment to fall onto his motorcycle. He suffered serious leg injuries and the vehicle was extensively damaged.

A police team rushed to the scene. While the trailer had already left, the operator, identified as Anilkumar Giri, allegedly attempted to flee but was apprehended. Officials said Giri, a Bihar native residing in Ghatkopar, was under the influence of alcohol. Police booked him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

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