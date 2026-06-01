Mumbai Police Constable Saves Woman After She Jumps Into Sea At Marine Drive, Swift Rescue Attempt Hailed - VIDEO

Mumbai: A 46-year-old woman was rescued after allegedly jumping into the sea near the Marine Drive promenade on May 31, thanks to the swift response of a Mumbai Police constable and the assistance of nearby citizens.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred at around 11:25 am when the woman entered the sea from the iconic promenade. Police Constable Jayesh Mali, who was on patrol duty in the area, immediately sprang into action upon noticing the situation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Without hesitation, Mali, along with a few citizens present nearby, launched a rescue effort and successfully brought the woman back to shore. A video shared by Mumbai Police on its official social media account captured moments from the operation, showing the woman being safely escorted out of the water while police personnel and bystanders assisted in the rescue. Mumbai Police praised the constable's quick thinking and courage, highlighting how his prompt intervention helped avert a potential tragedy.

Woman Rushed To GT Hospital After Swift Rescue

Following the rescue, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Someshwar Chougule and Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Gagre rushed to the spot and coordinated emergency medical assistance. The woman was immediately shifted to G.T. Hospital for treatment. Police officials said her family members were informed soon after the incident. The woman is currently undergoing treatment and her condition is reported to be stable.

Read Also Mankhurd Police Save 33-Year-Old Man From Suicide Attempt On Vashi Bridge In Navi Mumbai

In a statement, Mumbai Police described the rescue as an example of exceptional teamwork between law enforcement personnel and alert citizens.

"PC Jayesh Mali acted immediately and, with the help of nearby citizens, successfully rescued the woman. API Someshwar Chougule and PSI Gagre swiftly arranged medical assistance. The woman was shifted for treatment, her next of kin were informed, and her condition is currently stable," the police said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Daring Cop Receives Online Praise

The incident has drawn praise on social media, with many users commending the constable's bravery and presence of mind. The rescue also displays the importance of continuous police patrolling along Mumbai's coastline and public spaces, particularly at busy locations such as Marine Drive. Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances that led to the woman entering the sea.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/