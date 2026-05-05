Mankhurd Police Save 33-Year-Old Man From Suicide Attempt On Vashi Bridge In Navi Mumbai | Mumbai Police Instagram Account

Mumbai: In a prompt and life-saving intervention, personnel from the Mankhurd Police Station rescued a 33-year-old man who was allegedly attempting suicide on the Vashi Bridge in the early hours of the morning.

According to an X post by Mumbai Police, a distress call was received at around 2:30 AM on Monday, alerting authorities about a man standing dangerously on the edge of the bridge railing. Acting swiftly, a police team rushed to the location and found the individual in a precarious position.

Demonstrating presence of mind and empathy, the officers engaged the man in a calm and composed conversation, attempting to de-escalate the situation. After several minutes of counselling and reassurance, the team successfully managed to bring him down from the edge safely.

Following the rescue, the man was provided immediate counselling and later handed over to his family members. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The family of the individual expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards the police for their timely response and sensitive handling of the situation.



MNS Workers Seen Removing Political Leader's Photos From Police Station In Borivali

Following complaints from local residents, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers stepped in to remove photos of political leaders displayed at the Gorai Jetty Police Chowky in Borivali. The concerns were raised regarding the presence of political images inside a police facility.

According to an Instagram post by Dahisarkarofficial, several locals residing near the Gorai Jetty area in Borivali questioned the display at the police chowky, raising objections over the presence of political images on its board. Following this, MNS workers intervened, leading to the prompt removal of the photos.

Visuals shared by Dahisarkar show workers scraping off the images of BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay from the banner outside the police station. The police station looks new as it adorned with garlands. The action, as stated in the post, was carried out to ensure the neutrality of the police force.

The post further mentions that the move was welcomed by residents of the area, who appreciated the importance of keeping public institutions apolitical. MNS workers also expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their cooperation in the matter.