Mumbai: Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Car At Kirti College Junction; Dadar Police Scanning CCTV For Driver | Representational Image

A constable of Mumbai Police was hit by a car and got injured. This accident happened when the constable was going home on a motorcycle after finishing his duty. Dadar Police have registered an FIR against the unknown car driver and started investigation.

Details of accident

According to information received from Dadar Police, a car hit constable Vivek Vijay Kadam who was going home on a motorcycle at Kirti College Junction. Kadam was admitted to KEM Hospital in injured condition. There it was found that his leg was fractured.

According to a police officer, Kadam is posted in Local Arms 1. On Sunday morning around 4.30 am, he was going from Kirti College on a motorcycle when a car came from Siddhivinayak Temple and hit the constable's motorcycle, injuring him.

Kadam's cousin was sitting pillion on the motorcycle. After the collision, the car driver fled with the vehicle.

Dadar police registers FIR

In this case, Dadar Police has registered an FIR against the unknown driver. Police are searching for the car driver through CCTV cameras.