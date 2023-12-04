 Mumbai: Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Car At Kirti College Junction; Dadar Police Scanning CCTV For Driver
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Car At Kirti College Junction; Dadar Police Scanning CCTV For Driver

Mumbai: Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Car At Kirti College Junction; Dadar Police Scanning CCTV For Driver

Kadam, the police officer, was admitted to KEM Hospital in injured condition. There it was found that his leg was fractured.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Car At Kirti College Junction; Dadar Police Scanning CCTV For Driver | Representational Image

A constable of Mumbai Police was hit by a car and got injured. This accident happened when the constable was going home on a motorcycle after finishing his duty. Dadar Police have registered an FIR against the unknown car driver and started investigation.

Details of accident

According to information received from Dadar Police, a car hit constable Vivek Vijay Kadam who was going home on a motorcycle at Kirti College Junction. Kadam was admitted to KEM Hospital in injured condition. There it was found that his leg was fractured.

According to a police officer, Kadam is posted in Local Arms 1. On Sunday morning around 4.30 am, he was going from Kirti College on a motorcycle when a car came from Siddhivinayak Temple and hit the constable's motorcycle, injuring him.

Kadam's cousin was sitting pillion on the motorcycle. After the collision, the car driver fled with the vehicle.

Dadar police registers FIR

In this case, Dadar Police has registered an FIR against the unknown driver. Police are searching for the car driver through CCTV cameras.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, 4 Critical In Hit-And-Run Case In Bhedaghat 
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Everest Group Promoter Buy 2 Sea-Facing Apartments In Worli's Oberoi Three Sixty West For...

Mumbai: Everest Group Promoter Buy 2 Sea-Facing Apartments In Worli's Oberoi Three Sixty West For...

Mumbai Division Achieves 12% Surge in Freight Loading, Hits 2.06 Million Tonnes In November

Mumbai Division Achieves 12% Surge in Freight Loading, Hits 2.06 Million Tonnes In November

Central Railways' Vande Bharat Express Trains Garner High Occupancy Rates Among Passengers

Central Railways' Vande Bharat Express Trains Garner High Occupancy Rates Among Passengers

Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues Stop Work Notices To 782 Construction Sites As Civic Body Cracks...

Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues Stop Work Notices To 782 Construction Sites As Civic Body Cracks...

Mumbai Registers 135 Murders In 2022; NCRB Ranks City Third After Delhi & Bengaluru

Mumbai Registers 135 Murders In 2022; NCRB Ranks City Third After Delhi & Bengaluru