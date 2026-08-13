Mumbai Police Constable Held In Malvani Drug Trap For Allegedly Selling 5 Grams Of Mephedrone | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: A constable posted at Jogeshwari police station on Thursday was arrested by the Malvani police for allegedly selling mephedrone, commonly known as MD or ‘Meow-Meow’. The accused, identified as Kiran Indulkar, was allegedly caught red-handed while selling 5 grams of the drug during a police trap.





According to police, Indulkar, a resident of BDD Chawl in Naigaon, had earlier been posted at Malvani police station. During his tenure there, he allegedly came in contact with members of a drug-selling network and was suspected of having information about the local drug trade. He subsequently came under the scanner of the Malvani police.





Based on information received by the police, a trap was laid, and Indulkar was allegedly apprehended while attempting to sell 5 grams of mephedrone. The police seized the contraband from his possession and arrested him.



Police sources said there had been complaints against Indulkar in the past as well. He was reportedly transferred with a warning around two years ago and was also suspended during his service.





Following his arrest, Indulkar was produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody. The Malvani police are investigating his alleged links with drug suppliers and other members of the drug network.



The arrest of a serving police constable in a drug-related case has caused concern within the Mumbai Police force and raised questions about the involvement of police personnel in organised drug networks. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of Indulkar’s alleged involvement and identify his associates.