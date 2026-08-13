24-Year-Old Female Biker From Mumbai's Kandivali Killed After Trailer Rams Motorcycle In Chhattisgarh - VIDEO

Riddhi Thakkar | @gearglimpse54/Instagram

Dhamtari: A tragic incident has come to light from Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district. A 24-year-old female biker from Mumbai died after her motorcycle was hit by a trailer near Marka Tola village on NH 30. The deceased, Riddhi Thakkar, was a resident of Kandivali West.

The accident took place when she was riding as part of a group of 23 women travelling from Mumbai towards Bastar. A trailer coming from the opposite direction struck her bike, leaving her severely injured. After the crash, an emergency call was made to 112 for assistance.

Thakkar was first rushed to a health centre in Charama for treatment. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to a private hospital in Dhamtari, where doctors examined her and confirmed that she had succumbed to her injuries.

Most members of the group had moved ahead when Riddhi and a few other riders were travelling behind. At around 5-6 am, a speeding trailer allegedly rammed her motorcycle from behind near Markatola Ghat on NH-30. The impact threw her onto the road and left her critically injured, according to police.

Police file case

Police have filed a case in connection with the accident and are questioning the other women who were part of the bike group.

Mayor assures assistance

On learning of the accident, Dhamtari Municipal Corporation Mayor reached the spot and informed Thakkar's family about the tragedy. He assured that the bereaved family would be given all possible assistance in the aftermath of the accident.