Mumbai Police Constable Booked For Abetting Suicide Of Lawyer Wife Over Extramarital Affair | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A Mumbai Police constable has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 34-year-old lawyer wife, who reportedly endured prolonged mental and physical harassment linked to his alleged extramarital affair. The case has been registered at Rabale Police Station following a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's father.

Deceased was practicing advocate in Thane

The deceased, Anita Dolas (34), was residing with her husband Arun Mohan Dolas (40) and their two children at Ganesh Krupa Apartment in Rabale. Anita, a law graduate, was practising as an advocate at a court in Thane, while Arun Dolas is attached to Wadala Police Station in Mumbai.

According to the police complaint, Arun Dolas was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with a woman from his native village. The relationship had reportedly become a source of frequent disputes between the couple since 2023. During this period, Arun allegedly subjected Anita to continuous mental harassment and repeatedly told her that she should die so that he could be free from her.

Accused took wife for abortion, abandoned her

The complaint further alleges that Arun had taken Anita to a hospital for termination of pregnancy and later abandoned her despite her suffering severe physical discomfort after being administered abortion medication.

Police said that on June 12, the accused allegedly showed Anita an obscene video of himself with his alleged girlfriend during a video call. Distressed by the incident, Anita allegedly later contacted her husband through a video call and attempted suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence.

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Victim succumbed after three days of treatment

Her parents, who live nearby, rushed to her aid and shifted her to a hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries after undergoing treatment for three days.

Following her death, Anita's father, Madhukar Sutar (71), lodged a complaint at Rabale Police Station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Arun Dolas under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment to suicide.

"A case has been registered based on the complaint received from the deceased woman's father. The allegations are being thoroughly investigated and further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe," an officer from Rabale Police Station said.

Police said the accused has not been arrested so far and that further investigation is underway.

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