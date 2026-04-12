Mumbai Police Constable Booked After Accused Escapes Custody | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Oshiwara police on Saturday booked a constable for allegedly allowing an accused to escape from police custody due to negligence while being produced in court.

The incident occurred on Friday. The police have issued a notice to Constable Gahininath Kale under 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.



According to the police, the incident took place between 1.20 pm and 4.50 pm at Lodha Bel Air Residency on Patel Estate Road in Jogeshwari West. The accused, Avesh Ahmad, was in custody in connection with a case.

However, instead of producing him before the Dindoshi court, Constable Kale allegedly took him to Lodha Bel Air Residency to meet his lawyer and relatives. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused fled from police custody.



The police have registered an FIR against Kale under Sections 261 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by a public servant), 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), and 264(a) (omission to apprehend or allowing escape by a public servant in cases not otherwise provided for) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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