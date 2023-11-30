 Mumbai: Police Constable At Kanjur Marg Station Suspended For Consuming Alcohol On Duty
When a departmental inquiry was conducted into the matter, it was found that Sarode had consumed alcohol while wearing the uniform.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Police constable At Kanjur Marg Station Suspended For Consuming Alcohol On Duty | Photo by Pexels

The police constable posted at Kanjur Marg police station has been suspended for performing duty under the influence of alcohol. According to information received from the police, Constable Ramchandra Mallari Sarode was on night duty on 23 November. Sarode's duty was on mobile number 1 that night.

Departmental inquiry reveals Sarode guilty

A police officer stated that he was on duty from 8 pm to 8 am, and during this time, he had consumed alcohol. When a departmental inquiry was conducted into the matter, it was found that Sarode had consumed alcohol while wearing the uniform.

After being found guilty in the investigation, Sarode has been suspended under Rule 3 of Maharashtra Civil Services Rules 1979 (behavior).

