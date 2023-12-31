Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar Assigned Additional Charge Of State DGP

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar | File

Rajnish Seth, a 1988 batch IPS officer, retired as the State Director General of Police (DGP) on Sunday. Following his retirement, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has been assigned the additional responsibility of the state's Director General of Police.

Vivek Phansalkar, a 1989 batch IPS officer currently serving as the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, has been temporarily entrusted with the role of Director General of Police, as per orders from the Maharashtra Home Department. Sources indicate that Phansalkar will hold this position until further orders.

Recent discussions suggested that Rashmi Shukla, Chief of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), would assume the role of Maharashtra's new Director General of Police. While the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) reportedly approved her selection, the state government has not issued any official orders regarding Rashmi Shukla's appointment as DGP.

Rajnish Seth, born on December 29, 1963, entered the police force on August 25, 1988. He served as the head of Force One Maharashtra and held various key positions, including Principal Secretary of the State Home Department and Additional Director General of Police of Law and Order. Seth also worked as the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and assumed the additional charge of Director General of Police in the state in 2021.