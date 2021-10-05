Mumbai police commissioner issues circular to police to wear proper uniform and avoid chewing tobacco in public

To upgrade the image of cops in the society, Mumbai police commissioner has given Diktat to all the police officials and employees to wear a proper uniform, not to smoke or chew tobacco. In the circular, Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale said that cops are respected in society, and smoking or chewing tobacco will merely tarnish their image.

The circular issued across the Mumbai commissioner on October 4 by Hemant Nagrale states, “Many of the police officers and police constables are noticed not wearing proper uniform on duty as well as in public places. Also, many officers and police constables don't wear the police caps as it is part of their uniform.”

The circular further states that many times the police officers and constabulary in public duties are noticed chewing tobacco and gutka. They have bad habits of spitting and smoking cigarettes in public places. By chewing tobacco and smoking cigarettes, we are firstly ruining our health. Secondly, we are spoiling the image of the police force,” added the circular issued by Nagrale.

Further explaining the importance of the uniform, the circular states the policemen wearing a uniform had developed a different image in the society and had pride among the public.

“If we are seen not wearing proper uniform a different image is developed among the public against the police. If we do our job wearing proper uniforms, it will help develop a better image and will help in better policing in the public. Daily wearing the uniform on duty will also help create better police public relations,” added the circular stating all police officers and constables should wear the uniform which will suit and build their image in the society and not spoil it.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 06:52 PM IST