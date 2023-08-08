Mumbai: Police Busts Mobile Phone Theft Gang: 5 Arrested, 74 Stolen Phones Seized

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Kandivali police have put an end to a gang that was stealing mobile phones. This gang was active in Kandivali, Charkop, Malvani, and Malad. The police arrested five individuals for allegedly stealing mobile phones. The police seized 74 mobile phones from various companies, worth ₹7,35,600.

"The accused targeted crowded buses, especially during office hours. They took advantage of the crowds, stole mobile phones, and later sold them in a shop that they set up just for these stolen phones in Malvani," said Ajaykumar Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-11.

Case of mobile thefts increased in past few months

Two of the accused were caught in red hand while Best Bus Number 277 was going from the fire brigade bus stop to Kandivali Station. They were targeting buses with numbers 277, 244, and 207. In the past two to three months, there have been more and more mobile phone thefts. Hemant Gite, Assistant Police Inspector, along with Indrajit Bhise, Police Sub Inspector, and other officers, patrolled the bus route in infornal clothes.

Two accused stole the mobile phones, and the other four took these phones and either sold them or sold the parts.

The accused were identified as Salim Shaikh (24), Altaf Rupani (44), Shahab Khan (43), Ramjan Lanjekar (51), and Hamid Khan (42). They are facing charges under sections 379 (theft), 411 (possession of stolen property), and 34 (working together to commit a crime). The Kandivali police are asking anyone who lost a mobile phone to come to the police for help.

