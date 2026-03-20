Mumbai Police Busts Fake Apple Accessories Racket In Ghatkopar, ₹16.33 Lakh Goods Seized; Six Booked

Mumbai: Police Bust ₹16.33 Lakh Fake Apple Accessories Racket In Ghatkopar; Six Booked | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on the sale of counterfeit branded goods, Mumbai Police have dismantled an organised racket dealing in fake Apple accessories in Ghatkopar East, seizing products worth Rs. 16.33 lakh and booking six shopkeepers in the case.

IANS X Account

According to a report by Daily Kiran, the action was carried out by a team from Pant Nagar police station following a specific tip-off about the sale of duplicate mobile accessories in the Patel Chowk and Nilyog Mall areas. Acting swiftly, police officials devised a coordinated plan and split into six teams to conduct simultaneous raids at multiple locations.

During the operation, authorities raided six shops where a large quantity of counterfeit products was recovered. The seized items included mobile chargers, adapters, USB cables, phone covers, back panels, earphones, AirPods and batteries, all falsely branded as products of Apple Inc. Officials said the items were near-identical replicas designed to mislead customers into believing they were purchasing genuine goods.

To verify the authenticity of the products, representatives from Apple Inc. were present during the raids. Using technical expertise and specialised identification techniques, they confirmed on the spot that all the seized items were counterfeit.

The report also said that the accused had been sourcing these fake products at significantly lower prices and selling them at inflated rates under the Apple brand name. Police said the shopkeepers were illegally using Apple’s logo and product designs without authorisation, thereby deceiving customers and violating intellectual property rights.

Based on the findings, cases have been registered against all six accused under Sections 51 and 63 of the Copyright Act, reported Daily Kiran. The seized goods have been confiscated and sent for further forensic examination as part of the ongoing probe.

Police officials stated that this operation is part of a broader drive to curb the circulation of counterfeit branded goods in Mumbai. They added that further investigations are underway to trace the supply chain and identify other individuals linked to the racket.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against such illegal activities and warned traders against dealing in counterfeit products.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/