Mumbai Crime News: 2 Hawkers Booked For Assaulting BMC Staff During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Santacruz | Representational Image

The Santacruz police on Thursday registered an FIR against two hawkers for allegedly abusing and assaulting BMC employees during an anti-encroachment drive. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya claimed the accused were Bangladeshi nationals, but police clarified they are not.

Incident During Morning Drive

The incident took place at around 7:30 am on Wednesday near Santacruz Station Road and Hasnabad Lane. Laxman Muthe, a 44-year-old licence officer, was leading a six-member team acting on instructions from senior official Pramod Tarate to clear illegal encroachments following public complaints.

Team Attacked While Seizing Goods

As the team began seizing goods and loading them into a civic vehicle, the accused identified as Sajid Merchant and Shoaib allegedly obstructed the operation. They reportedly argued with officials before assaulting and threatening Muthe and contractor employee Sushil Shinde.

Police Book Accused Under BNS

Based on Muthe’s complaint, police have booked the two under Section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty) and other relevant provisions.

Police Refute ‘Bangladeshi’ Claim

While Somaiya alleged involvement of Bangladeshi nationals and claimed similar incidents in areas like Bhandup, Bandra, Kurla, and Kandivali, police said the FIR names only two accused and does not support the nationality claim.