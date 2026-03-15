Mumbai Police Bust Tinder Honeytrap Racket Operating From Andheri Café | File Pic (Representational image)

Mumbai: Acting on a tip-off that men were being trapped through Tinder and cheated monetarily, a police team raided the Heaven Terrace 72 restaurant in Andheri East on March 13 evening. Assisted by a panch witness and a decoy customer, the Sakinaka police registered an FIR against 13 persons. All were arrested and produced before a court, which sent them to police custody till March 16.

The police said the cafe operated the racket with a group of men and women who lured victims through the dating app. Once at the cafe, victims were forced to pay inflated bills. The complainant, Pankaj Govind Yadav, 38, a businessman from Khar West, acted as the decoy. Officers instructed him to meet a woman through the app and visit the cafe.

After both entered the venue, the police team followed and saw two staff members arguing with a man sitting on the floor. The man told police he had consumed only one peg of alcohol but was being forced to pay Rs25,000. Inquiry revealed Mayur Didole and Nitesh Amdaskar operated the cafe. Mayank Katuriya, 20, was the manager, Mohseen Khan, 28, a staff member, and Jatin Kumar, 24, the bouncer.

Probe revealed the staff allegedly served water instead of alcohol at exorbitant rates; in the case of Yadav, the cafe generated a bill of Rs18,616 for water. The establishment also lacked a licence to serve alcohol. Questioned by police, the women said Shoab and Azim Siddique helped identify male profiles on Tinder. They would then ask the men to meet at the cafe, where the group carried out the cheating.

The 13 suspects are Ashmin Malik, Pari Upadhyay, Niharika Kaur, Mohseen Khan, Mayank Katuriya, Mayur Didole, Nitesh Amdaskar, Jatin Kumar, Faizal Ali, Deepak Das, Sahul Khushwah, Shoab and Azim Siddique. While the three women are from Delhi, the men are from Mumbai. A case has been registered under Sections 308(2) (extortion), 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with the Information Technology Act.

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