Mumbai: Police bust prostitution racket at Sakinaka; rescue six women

The city crime branch busted a prostitution racket from a hotel in Sakinaka and rescued six women. The hotel manager Abdul Bashir Mohammed, 30 has been arrested while the two hotel owners are at large, the racket was being operated in connivance with the hotel owners, said police.

According to the police, officials of crime branch unit 10 received a specific information that a man running a prostitution racket, they contacted him with a bogus customer and laid a trap. On Wednesday they raided Hotel Grand Sky Light at Sakinaka and rescued a 26-year-old woman, the hotel's manager Mohammed was caught during the raid, said police.

When the woman was questioned, she said that more like her have been kept a a rented flat in Sakinaka, immediately the crime branch team rushed to the flat and rescued five women aged between 24-31 years.

During the investigation, it was revealed that, the racket was operated in connivance with the hotel owners, both the owners who are af large have been made accused in the case.

According to the police, Mohammed has been arrested under the relevant section 370 (3) (immoral trafficking act) of the Indian Penal code including relevant sections of prevention of immoral trafficking Act (PITA) while the women have been sent to remand home.

