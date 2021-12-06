Thane: Anti-human trafficking Cell busts prostitution racket running in guise of spa, 5 women rescued

The Anti-human trafficking Cell of the Thane crime branch have raided a spa in Thane and arrested two people running the illegal prostitution racket. The police team have rescued five women who were used to run the flesh trade racket.

The team of AHTC officials received information about a flesh trade business going on inside a spa. The team accordingly raided the Wellness Spa located at Kasarvadavli in Thane on Saturday.

Mahesh Patil, senior police inspector, AHTC confirmed the arrest of two people and said the five rescued women were sent to rehabilitation centres.

A case has been registered at Kasarvadavli police station under sections 370 (2), 370 (3) and 34 of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Immoral Traffic (prevention) act.

"We suspect the accused were using the spa centre for the flesh trade business. In the name of Spa, they were running an illegal prostitution racket. We are further checking the link and people involved in the trade," said an official from the AHTC.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 09:54 PM IST