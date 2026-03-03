Mumbai Police Bust Interstate Gang Targeting Iftar Crowds, Recover 37 Stolen Mobiles From 6 Thieves

The Sir JJ Marg Police Station has arrested six members of an interstate gang involved in stealing mobile phones at religious events and crowded places. Police recovered 37 stolen mobile phones from the accused and detected a total of 11 cases. | AI

Mumbai: The Sir JJ Marg Police Station has arrested six members of an interstate gang involved in stealing mobile phones at religious events and crowded places. Police recovered 37 stolen mobile phones from the accused and detected a total of 11 cases. The arrested accused have been identified as Sakib Ashfaq Khan (30), tailor, resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (previously involved in 8 theft cases), Sartaj Sarfaraz Sheikh (27), auto-rickshaw driver, resident of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh (no prior record), Aamir Amit Khan (41), tailor, resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (involved in 11 cases at various police stations), Gauhar Ghulam Jilani (48), tailor, resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (involved in 3 cases), Afzal Usman Nai (35), barber, resident of Budaun, Uttar Pradesh (no prior record) and Istiyaq Sadiq Khan (37), labourer, resident of Thane district (involved in 7 cases at various police stations).

FIR Filed After Iftar Shopping Theft

An FIR was registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on March 2, 2026, following a complaint by Abdul Rehman Aslam Sayyed. The theft occurred on M.S. Ali Road when the complainant’s mother had gone to purchase iftar items during Ramzan. An unidentified person allegedly stole a blue Redmi 11T mobile phone from the pocket of her black kurta without her consent.

Police said that during the holy month of Ramzan, several incidents of mobile theft were reported at crowded iftar markets within the police station limits. Acting on instructions from senior officers, a special team led by Police Sub-Inspector Prashant Nerkar laid a trap after analyzing CCTV footage and gathering intelligence.

Plain Clothes Op Nabs First Suspect

During surveillance in plain clothes for two consecutive days, the team intercepted a suspect moving from M.S. Ali Road towards Nagpada. Upon questioning, he attempted to flee but was apprehended. During interrogation, he revealed that his accomplices were waiting near Nagpada Junction and Mastan Talao and were planning to flee to Uttar Pradesh.

Read Also Good News For Mumbai Police: Proposal To Double Leave Encashment Cap From 300 To 600 Days In Works

Police immediately conducted a raid and detained five additional suspects. During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to committing multiple thefts within the jurisdiction.

Investigations revealed that the accused had travelled from Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai to target religious gatherings and crowded events, stealing mobile phones before returning to their home state. A total of 37 mobile phones of various brands, including a Redmi 11T, were recovered under panchnama.

Cases Detected

Five cases registered at Sir JJ Marg Police Station (CR Nos. 139/26, 142/26, 148/26, 149/26, and 152/26) have been detected, along with six additional cases registered at other police stations.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of senior officers, including senior officials of Mumbai Police. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/