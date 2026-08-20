Mumbai Police Bust ‘Fake CEO’ Cyber Fraud Racket; 2 Arrested, 161 SIM Cards Recovered

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two accused and recovered 161 SIM cards while probing an interstate cyber fraud racket | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The South Cyber Police Station of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two persons, including an Airtel SIM card Point of Sale (POS) agent, in connection with a ‘Fake CEO/BOSS’ cyber fraud racket. The investigation has revealed their alleged involvement in seven similar cases reported across different states.

The accused have been identified as Aamir Chand Mohammad Khan, 22, an Airtel SIM distributor from Rukundipur, Siwan, Bihar, and Suraj Kumar Pradeep Kumar Saw alias Vishal, a resident of Kumardhubi in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

According to the police, on February 26, 2026, a 43-year-old complainant received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. The accused allegedly posed as a company director and gained the complainant’s confidence before inducing him to transfer Rs 48,60,511.

Following the complaint, the South Cyber Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Police managed to place a hold on the entire fraud amount of Rs 48.60 lakh.

SIM Card Misuse Uncovered

During the investigation, police found that the SIM cards used by the fraudsters to contact the complainant’s office number and WhatsApp account had allegedly been activated illegally using documents and e-KYC details of residents and other citizens from Maharajganj, Bihar.

Investigators found that Khan, who was operating as an Airtel SIM Point of Sale agent in Siwan, allegedly misused customers’ documents and activated SIM cards without their knowledge. Police said he allegedly told customers that he would port their existing numbers, but instead activated new SIM cards.

According to the investigation, Khan allegedly supplied eight such SIM cards to co-accused Suraj Saw for Rs 6,000. The payment was allegedly transferred by Suraj through UPI to Khan’s Airtel Payments Bank account.

Based on technical analysis, the investigation team first apprehended Khan from Rukundipur in Siwan, Bihar, on August 14, 2026.

During questioning, police allegedly obtained information about Suraj’s involvement. Following further technical investigation, Suraj was arrested from Kumardhubi, Jharkhand, on August 16, 2026.

Seven Cases Linked

Police said the investigation has so far established the accused’s alleged involvement in seven cyber fraud cases. Two of these cases were registered with the South Division Cyber Police Station in Mumbai, while the remaining cases were reported from Punjab, Gurugram in Haryana, New Delhi, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Items Recovered

Police recovered the following items from the accused:

● 161 Airtel SIM cards

● A megaphone

● A POCO mobile phone containing the ‘Airtel Mitra’ application used for SIM activation

● Other material related to the alleged operation

Investigators are now probing whether the accused supplied SIM cards to other cyber fraudsters and whether they are linked to a larger interstate cybercrime network.

Also Watch:

Police Appeal

Mumbai Police have appealed to citizens to remain cautious if they receive WhatsApp messages from unknown numbers displaying the photograph of a known person and asking for money. Citizens should verify the request by contacting the person through their regular phone number.

People have also been advised not to obtain SIM cards or open bank accounts in their own names for use by others.

Citizens can check how many SIM cards have been issued in their name through the Sanchar Saathi portal. Anyone who becomes a victim of cyber fraud should immediately contact the national cybercrime helpline 1930.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/