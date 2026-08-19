Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Pune Woman Held At CSMI Airport In Alleged ₹1.13 Crore MBBS Admission Fraud; Husband On Run

Powai Police arrested a 32-year-old Pune woman at Mumbai airport in connection with an alleged medical admission fraud case | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The Powai police have arrested a 32-year-old Pune woman who allegedly cheated a Dubai-based Indian businesswoman of Rs 1.13 crore by promising to secure her daughter's admission to an MBBS course at a medical college in Mumbai or Pune.

The accused, Saumya Karan Bothara, was apprehended at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on August 13, when she was allegedly attempting to leave for Dubai.

Immigration officials detained her after a lookout alert, following which the Powai police took custody of her and formally arrested her. Her husband, Karan Dilip Bothara, who police describe as the alleged main accused, remains on the run.

Admission Promise Leads To Fraud

The case dates back to 2022, when the complainant, Hemlata Jagdish Joshi, a 42-year-old Dubai-based Indian businesswoman and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, was looking for an MBBS seat for her daughter after she completed Class 12.

According to the FIR, Joshi had known the Bothara couple since 2019, after meeting them during a visit to India. Over time, the two families developed a close relationship.

Police said Karan Bothara allegedly took advantage of this relationship and claimed that he had influential contacts in medical colleges in Mumbai and Pune. He allegedly assured Joshi that he could arrange an MBBS admission for her daughter for Rs 3.20 crore.

Rs 1.13 Crore Paid As Advance

Trusting the assurance, Joshi allegedly handed over Rs 1.13 crore in cash as an advance. Bothara reportedly told her that the remaining amount would be paid after the admission was secured.

However, the promised admission never materialised. Despite repeated demands, the accused allegedly failed to return the advance amount. When Joshi pressed for repayment, Bothara reportedly issued cheques towards the outstanding amount, but the cheques were dishonoured due to insufficient funds in the account.

Joshi subsequently approached the Powai police, alleging that she had been cheated and that the couple had also threatened her when she demanded her money back.

The police registered an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Anticipatory Bail Pleas Rejected

The accused couple was granted interim anticipatory bail by the Mumbai Sessions Court on June 26, 2025, with conditions including cooperation with the investigation and attendance at the police station. Police later alleged that the couple failed to comply with the conditions.

The Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected their anticipatory bail plea on March 7, 2026. The couple then approached the Bombay High Court, but their plea for anticipatory bail was also rejected on June 12, police said.

Woman Held At Mumbai Airport

With both accused being traced, Saumya Bothara was detained by immigration authorities at Mumbai airport on August 13. After completing the necessary formalities, Powai police arrested her and produced her before the 66th Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Andheri. She was initially remanded to police custody and has now been sent to judicial custody.

The investigation has also revealed that Saumya Bothara is an accused in two separate cheating cases registered in Pune in 2024 and 2025, at the Market Yard and Chaturshringi police stations, respectively, according to the police.

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Police Search For Husband

The Powai police are now searching for Karan Bothara and investigating the alleged flow and utilisation of the Rs 1.13 crore. Investigators are also probing whether the couple had allegedly cheated other people using similar assurances and whether any other persons were involved in the scheme.

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